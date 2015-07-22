9 Amazing Alt-Burger Condiments to Consider

We all love a classic burger topping, but that doesn't mean you can't mix it up sometimes and think beyond the Heinz. From Indian pickled eggplant to bacon mayonnaise, these 9 toppings are the new must-have burger condiments for your next summer cookout.

Akka’s Eggplant Relish

Flavored with tamarind paste, ginger, garlic and green chile, this tangy Indian-style relish would be great smeared on a lamb burger. $20/Two 6.5oz. jars, food52.com

‘Chups Plum Ketchup

Sweet plums are stewed with vinegar and rich spices to make this savory and slightly sweet alternative ketchup. It’s delicious on a burger or as a dip for grilled sweet potatoes. $8/6oz., chupsitup.com

Happy Quail Farms Sweet Pepper Farm Relish

Inspired by the sweet and spicy flavor of bread and butter pickles, this farm-style pepper relish begs to be piled on a spicy pork burger. $12/16oz., happyquailfarms.com

Kozliks’ Canadian XXX Hot Mustard

Add some X-treme heat to your hot dogs and burgers with this horseradish-y Swedish-style mustard. $7.99/8.5oz., chefshop.com

Mustard & Co Honey Curry Mustard

This slightly sweet, curry-inflected mustard would be great on any burger, but we also suggest you try it in a vinaigrette for grilled vegetables or mixed into the filling for deviled eggs. $7/6oz., mustardandco.com

FilFil No. 7 Garlic Hot Sauce

20 cloves of garlic go into each bottle of this fiery hot sauce. Mix it into yogurt and spread on lamb sliders with slices of fresh cucumber, or enjoy it as is with French fries or on fish tacos. $15/8.5oz., filfilfoods.com

Olykraut Smoke & Kale Sauerkraut

Here is a new way to eat kale that even the most stubborn kale-haters can get behind. This tangy cabbage and kale kraut gets its smoke and subtle heat from dried chipotle chiles. It’s excellent mounded on a grilled hot dog or a sweet pork burger, but you’ll also have the urge to eat it straight out of the jar. From $14/16oz., olykraut.com

Empire Mayonnaise Co. Bacon Mayo

Infused with applewood smoked heritage bacon, this mayonnaise adds instant porkiness to any burger, chicken salad or shortcut BLT (just tomatoes, lettuce and bacon mayo). $9.50/4oz., mouth.com

Southport Grocery Smoked Onion Marmalade

Use this luscious, smoky marmalade to add some heft to a veggie burger, or smear it on a classic beef patty with slices of melty swiss for a French onion soup-inspired burger. $7.95/8oz., southportgrocery.com

