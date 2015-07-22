9 Amazing Alt-Burger Condiments to Consider

From Indian pickled eggplant to bacon mayonnaise, these 9 toppings are the new must-have burger condiments for your next cookout.
Akka’s Eggplant Relish
Flavored with tamarind paste, ginger, garlic and green chile, this tangy Indian-style relish would be great smeared on a lamb burger. $20/Two 6.5oz. jars, food52.com
‘Chups Plum Ketchup
Sweet plums are stewed with vinegar and rich spices to make this savory and slightly sweet alternative ketchup. It’s delicious on a burger or as a dip for grilled sweet potatoes. $8/6oz., chupsitup.com
Happy Quail Farms Sweet Pepper Farm Relish
Inspired by the sweet and spicy flavor of bread and butter pickles, this farm-style pepper relish begs to be piled on a spicy pork burger. $12/16oz., happyquailfarms.com
Kozliks’ Canadian XXX Hot Mustard
Add some X-treme heat to your hot dogs and burgers with this horseradish-y Swedish-style mustard. $7.99/8.5oz., chefshop.com
Mustard & Co Honey Curry Mustard
This slightly sweet, curry-inflected mustard would be great on any burger, but we also suggest you try it in a vinaigrette for grilled vegetables or mixed into the filling for deviled eggs. $7/6oz., mustardandco.com
FilFil No. 7 Garlic Hot Sauce
20 cloves of garlic go into each bottle of this fiery hot sauce. Mix it into yogurt and spread on lamb sliders with slices of fresh cucumber, or enjoy it as is with French fries or on fish tacos. $15/8.5oz., filfilfoods.com
Olykraut Smoke & Kale Sauerkraut
Here is a new way to eat kale that even the most stubborn kale-haters can get behind. This tangy cabbage and kale kraut gets its smoke and subtle heat from dried chipotle chiles. It’s excellent mounded on a grilled hot dog or a sweet pork burger, but you’ll also have the urge to eat it straight out of the jar. From $14/16oz., olykraut.com
Empire Mayonnaise Co. Bacon Mayo
Infused with applewood smoked heritage bacon, this mayonnaise adds instant porkiness to any burger, chicken salad or shortcut BLT (just tomatoes, lettuce and bacon mayo). $9.50/4oz., mouth.com
Southport Grocery Smoked Onion Marmalade
Use this luscious, smoky marmalade to add some heft to a veggie burger, or smear it on a classic beef patty with slices of melty swiss for a French onion soup-inspired burger. $7.95/8oz., southportgrocery.com
