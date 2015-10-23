8 Wine-Friendly Recipes from Napa Valley Chefs

When you live in Napa, wine is a big part of your life. That goes double for chefs, whose food needs to pair seamlessly with the valley’s varietals. Here, eight especially wine-friendly recipes from star Napa chefs.

F&W Editors
October 23, 2015

1. Roasted Artichokes and Prosciutto 
Artichokes are notorious for making wine taste bitter. To prevent that, Michael Chiarello slow-roasts artichoke hearts in extra-virgin olive oil to bring out their sweetness, then serves them with prosciutto, an ingredient that matches particularly well with wine.

2. Easy Short Ribs Braised in Red Wine 
"A good sauce is the bridge between the meat and the wine," says chef Ken Frank. When pairing beef with Cabernet, he usually serves a hearty red-wine sauce, like the one on these short ribs.

© Tina Rupp

3. Whole Grilled Chicken with Wilted Arugula 
Thomas Keller’s simple, smoky chicken works equally well with Chardonnay or a full-bodied Pinot Noir.

4. Seared Scallops with Cauliflower, Capers and Raisins 
Chef Chris Blanchard’s exotically rich sautéed scallops are fantastic with a tropical Viognier.

5. Cabbage Velouté with Poached Pears and Croutons 
Christopher Kostow is a big fan of cabbage; when he makes this soup, he uses cabbage juice to amplify the flavor, but it's also great made with vegetable stock. Try it with a good quality Chardonnay that's not too heavy on the oak.

6. Chanterelle Omelets with Fines Herbes Suace 
Crisp, acidic Champagne is wonderful with Thomas Keller’s creamy one-egg omelets.

7. Lemony Shrimp Salad 
Chef Richard Reddington pairs his light and crunchy salad with a ripe, full-bodied Sauvignon Blanc.

© Tina Rupp

8. Roast Brined Chicken with Raisin and Pine Nut Agrodolce 
Pinot Noir is perfect with Michael Chiarello’s extra-juicy, spice-rubbed chicken.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up