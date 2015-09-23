8 Ways You Never Knew You Could Use Cauliflower

Cauliflower can be so much more than a steamed vegetable side dish. In fact, our sister publication Cooking Light figured out a way to transform it into a healthy pizza crust! (Watch the video below to see how to make it at home.) Here, other out-of-the-box recipes for cauliflower.

F&W Editors
September 23, 2015

1. Cauliflower Steaks with Spiced Corn 
Eat this cauliflower filet with a steak knife; it’s surprisingly hefty.

2. Korean-Style Fried Cauliflower 
This ultra-crispy cauliflower, a.k.a. KFC, is battered, fried and tossed with a sweet and fiery sauce made with gochujang, the pepper paste that is a staple of Korean cooking.

3. Quinoa Balls with Cauliflower and Cheese 
Bloggers Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley mix quinoa with grated cauliflower, salty halloumi cheese and chickpea flour to make crisp, fluffy little balls to serve as an hors d’oeuvre or with tomato sauce as a main course.

4. Cauliflower, Bacon, and Parmesan Frittata 
Here, bacon, sautéed cauliflower and grated Parmesan complement each other in an original and satisfying frittata.

5. Pickled and Roasted Cauliflower with Curry 
Quick-pickling cauliflower in a curry brine before roasting adds incredible layers of flavor.

6. Roasted-Vegetable Clafoutis 
In a clever twist on clafoutis (a dessert of fruit baked in a sweet custardy batter), this savory version is packed with colorful vegetables like orange cauliflower and purple sweet potatoes.

7. Indian-Spiced Stuffed Cauliflower 
For this vegetarian main course, a whole head of cauliflower is simmered in turmeric water, then stuffed with nuts and spices and slathered with a spicy paste.

8. Cauliflower Fritters 
To create these wonderful tapas, José Andrés makes a batter with crunchy nubs of chopped cauliflower florets, fries spoonfuls in a skillet, and then tops the fritters with yogurt sauce and a dollop of caviar.

