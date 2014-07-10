8 Ways to Use Plums

Plums are just coming into season and will stick around through early fall. When ripe, they’re juicy and sweet, usually with dark skin and pinkish flesh that makes them especially sexy in desserts. Underripe, they’re crisp and a bit puckery, making them delicious in certain savory dishes, from a sauce for meat to a tangy slaw. Here are eight ideas to try with plums.

1. Pickled. Pack plums in jars with a spiced vinegar brine to make pickles that are stellar in cocktails or with roasted pork.

2. Caramelized. Brown plum wedges in a skillet with honey, then add them to a salad or serve over ice cream.

3. Poached. Cook plums in a sweetened wine (rosé is especially lovely), then serve chilled with ice cream or plain cake.

4. Grilled. Brush plums with a little olive oil and grill until charred. Add them to salads, serve them alongside grilled lamb chops or save them for dessert.

5. Sauce. Use underripe plums to make a tangy Georgian (yep, the country) sauce for grilled kebabs or puree them with a red pepper jelly to make a glaze for chicken legs.

6. Dumplings. Fold squares of store-bought puff pastry up and over plums to make a super-simple riff on a Danish.

7. Cake. Cut plums into bite-size pieces and fold into simple cakes, like this one, baked in a cast-iron skillet.

8. Salad. Add sliced plums to a light spinach salad or something more hearty, like couscous with smoked duck. Or thinly slice underripe plums for slaw.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: 18 Fruit Cobblers and Crisps

25 Ultimate Summer Fruit Recipes

25 Summer Desserts