8 Ways to Use Mozzarella

Mozzarella has a milky sweetness that we know is great on pizza and in a tomato salad. But what else? Here, eight ways to use mozzarella.

Kristin Donnelly
October 04, 2015

Mozzarella has a milky sweetness that we know is great on pizza and in a tomato salad. But what else? Here, eight ways to use mozzarella.

1. Potato croquettes
Upgrade your mozzarella sticks and mix mozzarella with herbed mashed potatoes; coat with bread crumbs and fry until crisp. Comfort food at its best.

2. Risotto
How do you make a vegetable risotto more decadent? You got it, top it with a slice of mozzarella just before serving. 

3. Arancini
Yep, another way to fry mozzarella. Take your leftover risotto, form into balls around a bite of mozzarella and fry. Molten pockets of goodness.

4. Frittata
Poke cubes of mozzarella into a frittata just before slipping it into the oven. The result: Pizza for the low-carb set.

5. Enchiladas
Mozzarella is a great stand-in for many Mexican-style cheeses; use it to top bean enchiladas

6. Cream sauce
Puree fresh buffalo mozzarella with some of its liquid and olive oil to make a spoonable sauce to top vegetables. 

7. Arepas
Stuff the cheese between masa-based pancakes and griddle to make mini versions of this South American street snack

8. Timballo
Feeling ambitious? Re-create the best-ever food scene from the movie Big Night and make this baked pasta with a whopping pound of mozzarella encased in a buttery crust.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016) and the blog Eat Better, Drink Better. She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: Amazing Cheese Recipes
Delicious Fried Foods
Incredible Risotto Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up