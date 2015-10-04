8 Ways to Use Mozzarella

Mozzarella has a milky sweetness that we know is great on pizza and in a tomato salad. But what else? Here, eight ways to use mozzarella.
Mozzarella has a milky sweetness that we know is great on pizza and in a tomato salad. But what else? Here, eight ways to use mozzarella.
1. Potato croquettes
Upgrade your mozzarella sticks and mix mozzarella with herbed mashed potatoes; coat with bread crumbs and fry until crisp. Comfort food at its best.
2. Risotto
How do you make a vegetable risotto more decadent? You got it, top it with a slice of mozzarella just before serving.
3. Arancini
Yep, another way to fry mozzarella. Take your leftover risotto, form into balls around a bite of mozzarella and fry. Molten pockets of goodness.
4. Frittata
Poke cubes of mozzarella into a frittata just before slipping it into the oven. The result: Pizza for the low-carb set.
5. Enchiladas
Mozzarella is a great stand-in for many Mexican-style cheeses; use it to top bean enchiladas.
6. Cream sauce
Puree fresh buffalo mozzarella with some of its liquid and olive oil to make a spoonable sauce to top vegetables.
7. Arepas
Stuff the cheese between masa-based pancakes and griddle to make mini versions of this South American street snack.
8. Timballo
Feeling ambitious? Re-create the best-ever food scene from the movie Big Night and make this baked pasta with a whopping pound of mozzarella encased in a buttery crust.
Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016) and the blog Eat Better, Drink Better. She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.
Related: Amazing Cheese Recipes
Delicious Fried Foods
Incredible Risotto Recipes