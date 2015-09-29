8 Ways to Use Leftover Rice

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates Kristen Kish’s smart way to turn cooked rice into crispy crackers. If you still have leftover rice after making Kish’s terrific snacks, try using it in one of these great recipes.

1. Fried Rice with Shallots

The Burmese make a simple breakfast dish by stir-frying leftover rice with crispy fried shallots, sweet peas and earthy turmeric. For a more substantial dish, top the rice with fried eggs.

2. Poblano-and-Cheddar-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

These hearty grilled mushrooms are filled with smoky chiles, baby spinach, rice and cheese.

3. Quick Onion Pullao

Here’s a quick way of turning yesterday’s plain rice into a fragrant, pale yellow mound with turmeric-tinted onions and bright flecks of green chile.

4. Chicken and Rice Salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette

Packed with dried cranberries, toasted hazelnuts and shredded chicken, this rice salad is perfect for fall.

5. Breakfast Fried Brown Rice

A great way to use leftover cooked brown rice, this delicious fried rice made with thinly sliced scallions, chopped spinach and egg takes just 15 minutes.

6. Chili-Peanut Sauce

This creamy, spicy sauce is thickened with cooked jasmine rice.

7. Mushroom Fried Rice

The quickest—and most authentic—way to make this hearty version of a Chinese-restaurant favorite is to start with leftover rice.

8. Korean-Style Rice Bowl

Satisfyingly spicy, this Korean-inspired dish mixes leftover rice with kimchi, ham, vegetables, eggs and chili paste.

