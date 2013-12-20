8 Ways to Use Leftover Ham

Ham sandwiches, sautéed greens topped with ham, green eggs and ham (or ham omelets)—the basics are delicious. But look to F&W Test Kitchen star Kay Chun for over-the-top leftovers. Read on for biscuits, cubanos and maple-ham pancakes.

1. Ham-and-Cheese Biscuits. Stir finely chopped ham and grated cheese into biscuit batter.

2. Maple-Ham Flapjacks. Fold chopped ham and a drizzle of maple syrup into the flapjack batter for savory breakfast pancakes.

3. Ham-and-Peas Risotto. Finish risotto with thinly sliced ham, peas and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

4. Smoky Pea Soup with Ham. Throw a chunk of ham into the soup to add smoky flavor.

5. Ham-Pimento Cheese. Fold minced ham into your favorite pimento cheese recipe.

6. Melted Cubano Cheese Sandwiches. Layer thinly sliced ham, cheese, chopped pickles and mustard on sandwich bread and bake in the oven until warm.

7. Potted Ham. Mix shredded ham with chopped herbs and spices, press into a ramekin, cover with melted butter or extra-virgin olive oil and chill.

8. Ham Waldorf Salad. Add cubed ham for a unique twist on a classic.

