8 Ways to Use Grilled Vegetables

Grilled vegetables can be more than a side dish. They can be the base of a meal. Here, eight different ways to use them.

1. Sandwiches

Make a vegetarian version of the Muffuletta, one of New Orleans’ iconic sandwiches. Or stuff them into halved baguettes with olive tapenade and goat cheese for the ideal picnic lunch.

For a hot sandwich, add vegetables to a grilled cheese that you actually make on the grill.

2. Salad

Toss your grilled vegetables with some raw ones and a fantastic dressing to make a larger salad. Serve with toasts.

3. Pasta and grain salad

Or, make that salad more substantial by adding pasta or whole grains.

Orecchiette is an unexpected, but fun, pasta salad choice. Fredrika Stjärne

4. Soup

Add the grilled veggies to a tomato-y chicken broth for a satisfying chilly night supper.

5. Tacos

Layer grilled veggies with tofu and smoky eggplant spread or another delicious sauce in tortillas for incredibly healthy tacos.

The smoky spread for these fantastic vegetarian tacos also makes a delicious dip. TINA RUPP

6. Burritos

And of course, make tacos’ more substantial cousin, the burrito, with grilled veggies and cheese, all rolled into a large tortilla.

7. Casserole

Make a lighter version of the classic eggplant Parmesan by grilling the eggplant first.

8. Pizza

Use grilled veggies as a topping for grilled or baked pizza. For a cheese-and-tomato-free pizza, use hummus as your spread.

