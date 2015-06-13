8 Ways to Use Grilled Chicken

Grilled chicken is a versatile ingredient to have on hand for throwing into salads, sandwiches and some of these other great dishes.

1. Tacos

Whether you top them with a simple cabbage slaw or the works, tacos are always a great way to use up grilled chicken.

2. Quesadillas

Shred leftover grilled chicken and layer with melting cheese like Fontina in between tortillas, and then grill or griddle.

3. Grilled salad

Instead of throwing leftover chicken on your salad, trying grilling the salad alongside your chicken.

4. Banh Mi

Slip chicken into a baguette with pickled vegetables, spicy mayo and cilantro to make a satisfying Vietnamese-style sandwich.

5. Vermicelli

Serve fish-sauce-marinated chicken skewers over cool rice noodles and cucumbers for a fantastic summer main course.



6. Stir-fry

Leftover grilled chicken is great for throwing into any stir-fry, including this one that’s somewhat reminiscent of pad thai.

7. Tagine

Turn harissa-rubbed grilled chicken with tomato salad into a simple Moroccan-style stew.

8. Caprese sandwiches

For a simple summer picnic lunch, layer grilled chicken with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil on a chewy roll.

