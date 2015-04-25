8 Ways to Serve Crab Cakes

Tartar sauce and cocktail sauce are tried-and-true, but so many other things are delicious with crab cakes. Here, a mix of sauces and other extras; feel free to mix and match. (Russian-dressing-slathered po’ boy, anyone?)

1. With Russian dressing.

Be like Andrew Zimmern and serve cold crab cakes with Russian dressing and tomato.

2. With horseradish cream.

Make a punchy combo of sour cream, mayonnaise and horseradish. It’s just as good with crab cakes as it is with roast beef.

3. With gazpacho.

How do you make crab cakes even more summery? Serve them over a pool of gazpacho.

4. On a po’ boy.

Mash up two great regional foods—Maryland crab cakes and a New Orleans-style sandwich—by piling the cakes on hoagie rolls with lettuce, tomato and lemon aioli.

5. Over corn soup.

Make a silky, sweet pureed corn soup and serve crispy crab cakes on top.

6. As burgers.

Make oversized cakes to serve on brioche bread or buns with spicy mayo and kimchi.

7. In a salad.

Upgrade any salad with a crab cake, like this lovely apple salad from Seattle chef Jason Franey.

8. With mango puree.

Asian- or Caribbean-spiced cakes are especially good with a fruity sauce, like this one from Ming Tsai.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: Best Crab Cake Recipes

Crab Recipes

Fast Crab