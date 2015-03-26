8 Ways to Make a Healthier Bowl of Rice

What if we told you that you could eat double your normal portion of rice and consume the exact same number of calories as a single portion? You’d probably break out the basmati. Researchers at the College of Chemical Sciences in Sri Lanka have discovered a way to cut the calories in rice by up to 50 percent. The best news? It can be done in a home kitchen. All you need to do is add coconut oil (3 percent of the weight of the rice) to the boiling water before adding the rice. Then, when the rice is cooked, let it cool in the refrigerator for 12 hours. It’s that simple. The explanation: The lipids in the coconut oil stop some of the rice’s starches from turning into digestible starches. Right now the method reduces rice’s calories by only about 12 percent, but the researchers are confident that they will be able to get to 50 percent soon. Until that happens, here are eight recipes for healthier rice dishes.

1. Lemony Rice-Parsley Salad

Parsley is high in vitamins A, C and K and extremely low in calories. It also has an unbeatable flavor in this bright salad.

2. Brown Rice Pilaf with Mushrooms

The wonderfully nutty and chewy brown rice in this simple pilaf is a great source of fiber.

3. Stir-Fried Red Rice with Sliced Sirloin Steak and Peas

Red rice is slightly sweet and packed with nutrients. Stir-fry it with slices of lean steak and dark leafy greens for a complete, good-for-you meal.

4. Cabbage Fried Rice

Cabbage is a super-healthy vegetable that’s available year-round, making this fried rice great for a light, cold-weather meal.

5. Brown Rice Pilaf with Green Olives and Lemon

This rice dish is creamy but cream-free, thanks to thin, tangy goat cheese shavings.

6. Quinoa and Brown Rice Bowl with Vegetables and Tahini

Packed with whole grains and lots of cooked vegetables, this ultra-healthy dish is super-satisfying.

7. Kale Rice Bowl

In this simple rice bowl, F&W’s Kay Chun combines pork and kale with an abundance of fresh herbs for a dish that’s both hearty and delightfully fresh-tasting.

8. Brown Rice Pilaf with Toasted Almonds and Parsley

Toasted almonds and chopped parsley are healthy additions to this gluten-free dish.

Related: 14 One-Bowl Rice Dishes

6 Rice Pilaf Recipes

14 Salads with Grains