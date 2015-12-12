8 Ways to Make Gumbo

Here, different gumbos for different types of cooks.

1. For the first-timer. Even a simple gumbo—made with rotisserie chicken and store-bought chicken broth—relies on a slow-cooked roux for flavor. To turn this into a weeknight dish, make the roux on the weekend so the rest comes together fast.

2. For the shrimp lover. Use shrimp shells to make an easy stock, adding fresh shrimp just before serving.

3. For the shellfish lover. For the ultimate seafood gumbo, make your stock with blue crabs, then add crab meat, shrimp and oysters (preferably with their briny liquor).

Friday night calls for gumbo. This one is rich and toasty thanks to the dark roux, and it's filled with oysters, shrimp and crab. © Con Poulos

Related: Shrimp-and-Crab Gumbo

4. For the indecisive. Mix clam juice with chicken broth for a spicy, smoky surf and turf (in this case, sausage, crab and oyster) gumbo.

5. For the okra lover. For a lighter version of a shrimp-and-crab gumbo, skip the roux and be like legendary New Orleans chef Leah Chase: Add a whopping three pounds of okra to your gumbo to help thicken it.

6. For the hunter. Simmer your game birds (which often need to be cooked low and slow to tenderize) in a wine-spiked tomato-less gumbo.

7. For the slow cooker obsessed. Be like chef Grant Achatz and make your gumbo in the slow cooker, adding whatever meat or seafood you prefer.

8. For the historian. If you’re looking to understand gumbo’s origins, make this gumbo-like Senegalese stew with a fish stock, dried shrimp and smoked oysters.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016) and the blog Eat Better, Drink Better. She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.