8 Ways to Make Delicious Turkey Burgers

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple reveals the best way to form perfect burger patties without overworking the meat. (Find out how by watching the video here.) While Justin uses beef to demonstrate the technique, it's equally applicable to ground turkey. Here, the best turkey burger recipes F&W has to offer.

1. Turkey Burgers

These classic turkey burgers are served on fluffy focaccia.

2. Turkey Burgers with Smoked Gouda

By adding two flourishes to a simple grilled turkey burger, Bobby Flay makes it fantastic. First he melts slices of smoky Gouda cheese onto the meat, then he spreads toasted buns with a sweet-spicy sauce.

3. Thai Turkey Burgers

Quick and spicy, these burgers are flavored with ginger, jalapeño and fish sauce. They’re topped with a Sriracha mayonnaise.

4. Michelle’s Turkey Burgers with Lemon Mayonnaise

These healthy burgers were named in honor of First Lady Michelle Obama.

5. Barbecue-Glazed Turkey Burgers

Gwyneth Paltrow adds flavor to turkey burgers by topping them with pickled jalapeños, Swiss cheese and jarred barbecue sauce.

6. Turkey Burgers with Spicy Pickle Sauce

Greek yogurt mixed with chopped dill pickles and hot peppers makes for an incredible burger spread.

7. Oaxacan Turkey Burgers with Chipotle Salsa

These burgers don’t exist in Mexico, but they are flavored with spices and seasonings used in the various chile-based moles for which Oaxaca is famous.

8. Turkey Burgers with Pesto Mayonnaise

A sprinkle of panko gives these burgers terrific texture.

