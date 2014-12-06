8 Ways Chefs Upgrade Meatballs

Meatballs are one of the world’s great democratic foods, and chefs love them as much as anyone. There are endless ways to vary a meatball, from the type of meat to the fillers and seasonings. Here are upgrades from eight great chefs.

1. Jacque Pépin’s trick.

Instead of the usual ground meat, Jacques Pépin makes his meatballs with leftover roast beef, pork or veal.

2. Sicilian style

New York City chefs Frank Castronovo and Frank Falcinelli add dried currants and pine nuts to their beefy meatballs.

3. Extra tender

When chef Nate Appleman cooked at A16 in San Francisco, he added ricotta to his stellar pork meatballs.

4. Extra healthy

Georgia chef Hugh Acheson serves his fennel–flecked veal meatballs over mustard greens instead of pasta.

5. Tomato-less red sauce

Los Angeles chef Nancy Silverton serves her smoky ground lamb meatballs in a creamy red pepper sauce.

6. Gluten-free

Seamus Mullen, of Tertulia in New York City, makes his herby lamb meatballs Spanish style, with ground almonds instead of bread crumbs.

7. Mexican-inspired

Though New York City chef Alex Stupak’s meatballs look Italian, they taste Mexican. That’s because he makes them with tortilla chips and serves them in a spicy chorizo-and-chipotle-inflected tomato sauce.

8. Vietnamese-style

San Francisco chef Charles Phan serves his sensational Vietnamese–seasoned pork meatballs on a banh mi sandwich.

