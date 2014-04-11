8 Upgraded Passover Dishes

Take Passover to another level with these eight fantastic recipes.

1. Chicken Soup with Rosemary Matzo Balls

Chef Dan Barber's incredible matzo balls are extra fragrant, thanks to minced rosemary.

2. Gail Simmons's Horeradish Brisket

Classic brisket gets added flavor from horseradish used two ways: as a rub and mixed into the meaty sauce.

3. Potato Kugel with Fried Shallots

This version of the classic baked pudding is made with crispy fried shallots.

4. Aleppo-Pepper-and-Mint Roasted Chicken

This incredible Middle-Eastern-inspired chicken dish is seasoned with flakes of spicy Aleppo pepper, garlic, mint and fresh lemon zest.

5. Matzo Meal-Crusted Trout

Russ Pillar coats fish with well-seasoned matzo meal instead of bread crumbs.

6. Matzo Balls in Brodo

These light, bite-size matzo balls have a delicious Italian spin—they’re made with ricotta and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

7. Whole-Grain Matzo

This homemade matzo gets its fantastic, crackly texture from whole-grain flours.

8. Hazelnut Meringue Cake

To prevent this over-the-top dessert from crumbling, freeze the cake and cut it with a serrated knife before serving it at room temperature.

