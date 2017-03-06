8 Unexpected Ways to Top a Pizza

Go way beyond the usual mushrooms and pepperoni by trying these inspired pizza toppings.
1. Pizza Vesuvio
The real surprise with this pizza, topped with the works—artichokes, ham, ricotta and salami—is that part of it is folded over to form a calzone while the rest is left open-faced.
2. Bacon and Egg
Pizzas crowned with a sunny-side-up egg have become a new classic. But this one—topped with crisp bacon, crème fraîche, brie and mozzarella—has custardy scrambled eggs added for the last two minutes of baking. Brunch perfection.
3. Caramelized Onion and Andouille
A mix of deeply flavorful caramelized onion and sun-dried tomatoes act as the sauce for this sausage-topped pizza.
4. Squid and Aioli
With salty-sweet roasted squid, creamy aioli, diced tomatoes and crushed red pepper, this pizza will instantly transport you to Provence.
5. Ground Lamb
Make pizza Turkish-style and top it with a fragrant and flavorful ground lamb mixture.
6. Greens and Eggs
How do you make a pizza with kale crave-worthy? Spread the dough with ricotta, add some garlicky greens and top with eggs; bake until eggs are set but still runny. (And if you’re a Dr. Seuss fan, add some ham.)
7. Hummus and Zucchini
The garlicky chickpea dip is spread over pizza dough for an unusual (and incredibly healthy) sauce.
8. S’mores Pizza
Yep, even pizza gets the s’mores treatment. Sprinkle dough with graham cracker crumbs, broken pieces of chocolate and mini marshmallows, and bake until marshmallows brown.
