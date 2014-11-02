8 Things to Do with Leftover Braised Short Ribs

Braised short ribs make for amazing leftovers. Not only can you reheat them in their sauce (covered, over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally), but you can also transform them into completely new dishes. Just cut the braised short ribs into pieces or shred the meat with your fingers, discarding any bones or cartilage, then use them in these eight dishes.



1. Shepherd’s pie. Transfer the meat and any cooking liquid to a baking dish. Top with mashed potatoes or another vegetable puree, brush with butter and bake at 400 degrees until the topping is lightly browned and the filling is bubbling.



2. Tacos. Wrap the shredded short rib meat in warmed tortillas and top with diced white onions, sliced radishes and salsa.



3. Polenta brunch. Serve any leftovers over soft polenta and top with an egg.



4. Pasta or lasagna. Toss the shredded short ribs and cooking liquid (adding tomato puree, if desired) with hot pasta or use in place of meat sauce in lasagna.



5. Sandwich. Upgrade a sloppy Joe, piling the short ribs on a roll. Top with horseradish mayo.



6. Pot stickers. Cook the short ribs with ginger, garlic and scallions, then brush gyoza dumpling wrappers with water. Arrange a spoonful of filling in the center of each wrapper, then bring the edges of the wrapper together over the filling; press and pleat to seal. Lift each pot sticker by the pleated edge, transfer to a wax-paper-lined baking sheet and press down lightly to flatten the bottom. Cook like this.



7. Ravioli. Arrange six wonton wrappers on a work surface. Scoop about one tablespoon of the shredded short ribs in the center of each. Brush the edge of the wrappers with water and top with another wrapper. Press out any air, then press the edges to seal. Transfer to a wax-paper-lined baking sheet and make more ravioli until you run out of filling. Boil until the ravioli float to the top and serve with tomato sauce.



8. Bibimbap. The Korean rice bowl is the perfect way to stretch leftovers. Scoop cooked rice in bowls, then top with a small pile of short ribs. Arrange raw or cooked vegetables in their own piles (try any variation of julienned carrots, sliced cucumbers, mung bean sprouts, steamed broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, steamed greens). Top with a fried egg, sliced scallions and gochujang (a fiery Korean paste), then serve with kimchi alongside.



Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

