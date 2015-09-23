8 Sweet Toasts You Can Eat for Dessert

Toast isn’t just a breakfast side anymore. Catapulted to the top of menus thanks to the avocado toast craze, toast is now a main course. But it’s also a great, super-simple base for dessert. Try it topped with caramelly dulce de leche (which you can make in just one step using this week’s Mad Genius Tip) or opt for one of these easy and delicious recipes.

1. Pear Bruschetta with Hazelnut Cream

Jean-Georges Vongerichten has been making rustic fruit bruschetta (essentially, a fruit tart with a bread crust) for years. This pear bruschetta, with its layer of creamy hazelnut frangipane flavored with amaretto, is a comforting, cold-weather incarnation.

2. Toasted Bread and Bittersweet Chocolate

Nothing could be easier than slapping a piece of chocolate on a slice of bread: Spanish children do it all the time as an after-school snack. But by sprinkling the melted chocolate with sea salt and extra-virgin olive oil, Ferran Adrià turns kid food into something parents will want to try.

3. Fire-Roasted Berry Crostini with Honey Crème Fraîche

The perfect dessert to make on the grill.

4. Toasts with Ricotta and Warm Balsamic-Caramel Apples

Chilled ricotta and warm apples on thick toast make for an amazingly fast and delicious fall dessert.

5. Ricotta and Roasted Grape Crostini

Designer and blogger Athena Calderone’s signature aesthetic comes through in this striking appetizer. Roasting the grapes concentrates and deepens their sweetness.

6. Grilled-Fruit Bruschetta with Honey Mascarpone

This knife-and-fork dessert is a fantastic showcase for seasonal fruit at its peak.

7. Blackberries with Lemon Cream and Toasted Brioche

Chefs Molly Hawks-Fagnoni and Michael Fagnoni love their homemade brioche so much that they created a dessert for it. They start with a layer of ethereal lemon cream, top it with a toasty slice of the brioche, then dollop it with whipped cream. The finishing touch is tart, juicy blackberries in rosemary-vanilla syrup.

8. Bruschetta with Honey Ricotta and Strawberries

This sweet bruschetta is great for breakfast or dessert.

