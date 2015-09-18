8 Surprisingly Fast and Delicious Lentil Recipes

When it comes to lentils, there's a lot to love. Hearty, healthy and delicious, lentils absorb flavors from other foods and seasonings while providing a great source of fiber and protein. While they can take hours of simmering, there are ways to quickly prepare lentils for an easy weeknight dinner. Here are eight surprisingly fast lentil recipes to try now:

1. Spiced Lentils with Mushrooms and Greens

Eat these stewy lentils as a light lunch or serve alongside roasted cauliflower with raisins.

2. Beet and Red Cabbage Salad with Lentils and Blue Cheese

Because there are so many ingredients, including bacon, lentils and cabbage, this salad is dressed very simply with lemon juice and olive oil.

3. Red Lentil & Chicken Curry

Spiced with fragrant yellow curry, this stew of rich red lentils and chunks of chicken is the perfect dinner entrée.

4. Tortilla Soup with Lentils

This comforting, thick soup is perfect for a cold winter day, and its fun and colorful garnishes will liven up any meal.

5. Spiced Red Lentils

The heat in this deeply satisfying red lentil dish—called misir wat in Amharic, the language of Ethiopia—comes mainly from berbere, the ground Ethiopian spice blend that includes chile pepper, cardamom, coriander, ajwain and fenugreek.

6. Lentils with Smoked Sausage and Carrots

A good-quality, at least slightly hot mustard from France, Germany or England is the perfect accompaniment for this. Put a dollop on your plate and dip each forkful into it.

7. Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Lentils and Dates

Main-course salads are perfect for light dinners; this one—with nourishing lentils, almonds and plenty of spice-roasted cauliflower—is delicious and satisfying.

8. Goat Cheese, Lentil and Potato Salad

This combination of warm potatoes and lentils, tossed with soft, creamy goat cheese and a tangy dressing, is utterly delicious.

Related: More Excellent Recipes for Lentils

9 Amazing Things to Make With a Can of White Beans

Why Your Winter Salad Needs Lentils (and Wine)