8 Super-Garlicky Shrimp Dishes

Shrimp goes with garlic like peanut butter goes with jelly. Don’t believe us? Try the duo for yourself with these delicious recipes—all of which are even better if you follow Jonathan Waxman’s garlic prep tips.

1. Sautéed Garlic Shrimp

This quick and easy dish pairs shrimp and garlic with their other favorite cohort—butter.

2. Ginger-Garlic Shrimp with Tangy Tomato Sauce

For a perfect party dish, simply grill up these garlicky shrimp and serve them with a chutney-like dipping sauce.

3. Sizzling Shrimp Scampi

The classic garlicky shrimp dish is a meal in itself served simply with bread.

4. Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

Based on a popular Spanish tapa, this simple dish is hearty enough to be served as a main course.

5. Jumbo Shrimp with Garlic and Chile Butter

These plump shrimp are cooked in a punchy Latin-style sauce with chiles and plenty of garlic.

6. Garlic Shrimp in Tomato Sauce

Chunky with capers and olives, this tomato sauces tastes like a puttanesca sauce typically served on pasta. It’s great on garlicky sautéed shrimp.

7. Grilled Jumbo Shrimp with Garlic-Herb Butter

The best way to eat these shrimp in the shell is to peel them at the table and lick the garlicky butter off your fingers.

8. Garlicky Grilled Shrimp

Quickly marinating shrimp in garlic, onion, white wine and lime juice is a great way to prep them for the grill.

