9 Super-Easy Recipes for National Fried Chicken Day

After a long weekend of glorious but potentially grueling grilling, the idea of celebrating National Fried Chicken Day by whipping up a big batch might seem daunting and exhausting. Don’t worry. We’ve made it a breeze with these eight fast and simple fried chicken recipes.

Chef Thomas Keller uses panko bread crumbs to give chicken an instant, crunchy crust. He pounds the chicken breasts to a uniform thickness in order to cut down on cooking time.

This no-fail, no-fuss version of classic fried chicken has a perfectly seasoned crust—the trick is cornstarch—and juicy meat.

These crispy egg-and-panko-coated chicken cutlets are simple to make but insanely satisfying.

Ready in just 45 minutes, this Asian-inspired fried chicken is a guaranteed crowd pleasure.

No need to heat up any oil, this easy recipe calls for baking the crispy chicken in the oven.

Using chicken cutlets instead of bone-in chicken keeps cooking time down. Topping them with fresh, basil-flecked salsa makes this a deliciously summery dish.

Curry powder and red-pepper flakes add an Indian-inspired twist to this quick American classic.

Rubbing chicken in a mix of salt, paprika, chile powder, brown sugar and black pepper gives it a terrific depth of smoky flavor.

This simple, classic fried chicken is moist, juicy and perfect for your next picnic.