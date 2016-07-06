9 Super-Easy Recipes for National Fried Chicken Day

Get your fried chicken fix with these fast and simple recipes.

July 06, 2016

After a long weekend of glorious but potentially grueling grilling, the idea of celebrating National Fried Chicken Day by whipping up a big batch might seem daunting and exhausting. Don’t worry. We’ve made it a breeze with these eight fast and simple fried chicken recipes.

1. Panko-Coated Chicken Schnitzel 

Chef Thomas Keller uses panko bread crumbs to give chicken an instant, crunchy crust. He pounds the chicken breasts to a uniform thickness in order to cut down on cooking time.

2. The Ultimate Southern Fried Chicken 

This no-fail, no-fuss version of classic fried chicken has a perfectly seasoned crust—the trick is cornstarch—and juicy meat.

3. Chicken Katsu 

These crispy egg-and-panko-coated chicken cutlets are simple to make but insanely satisfying.

4. Spicy-Sticky Fried Chicken  

Ready in just 45 minutes, this Asian-inspired fried chicken is a guaranteed crowd pleasure.

5. Oven-Fried Chicken 

No need to heat up any oil, this easy recipe calls for baking the crispy chicken in the oven.

6. Fried Chicken Cutlets with Salsa 

Using chicken cutlets instead of bone-in chicken keeps cooking time down. Topping them with fresh, basil-flecked salsa makes this a deliciously summery dish.

7. Curry Fried Chicken 

Curry powder and red-pepper flakes add an Indian-inspired twist to this quick American classic.

8. Smoky Fried Chicken 

Rubbing chicken in a mix of salt, paprika, chile powder, brown sugar and black pepper gives it a terrific depth of smoky flavor.

9. Easy Fried Chicken

This simple, classic fried chicken is moist, juicy and perfect for your next picnic.

