8 Spooky Halloween Breakfast Ideas

Don’t wait until Halloween night to celebrate. Start the day with one of these fun and festive breakfasts, all of which are perfect for hungry vampires, zombies and skeletons.
1. Bacon-Pumpkin-Pecan Pancakes
Fluffy and not too sweet, these spiced pancakes deserve only the best quality maple syrup.
2. Ham and Deviled Egg Breakfast Sandwiches
This irresistible breakfast is a hybrid of a deviled egg salad and an Egg McMuffin.
3. Black Bean Huevos Rancheros
If you’re in a hurry, you can also wrap the eggs, black beans and roasted chiles into tortillas to make breakfast burritos.
4. Pumpkin Ricotta and Apple Frittata
Unlike a quiche, a frittata does not require a crust and can be whipped up in minutes to serve a large crowd.
5. Chocolate Chip Coconut Pancakes
These chocolaty gluten-free pancakes are crisp on the outside and moist in the middle. Use as many chocolate chips as your sweet tooth desires.
6. Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls with a Coconut-Orange Marmalade Frosting
Delicious and dairy-free, these pumpkin cinnamon rolls are baked with a coconut oil–cinnamon sugar smear and topped with an orange marmalade sweetened–whipped coconut cream frosting.
7. Sweet-Potato Waffles with Fluff
F&W’s Justin Chapple makes this fun dessert by cooking shredded sweet potato in a waffle iron, then adding Marshmallow Fluff and pecans.
8. Pumpkin Muffins with Oats and Orange Marmalade
Orange marmalade gives these homey muffins a unique flavor, and the whole grains make them a more virtuous alternative to cupcake-like pumpkin muffins.
