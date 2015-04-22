8 Spicy-Sweet Mango Salsa Recipes

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates how to quickly, easily and cleanly peel a mango using a pint glass. Use the trick to help make one of the world’s greatest sweet-and-savory condiments: mango salsa. Here, eight terrific recipes.

1. Fresh Mango Salsa

This chunky mango salsa is best when served fresh with warm tortilla chips.

2. Mango-Cucumber Salsa

Crunchy, cooling cucumber complements the jalapeño in this bright salsa.

3. Mango-Tomato Salsa

Quick and classic, this tangy salsa is great with shrimp.

4. Black Bean-Mango Salsa

Try this chunky salsa on anything from chicken to pork to any firm white-fleshed fish.

5. Strawberry-Mango Salsa

This fruity salsa also includes crunchy bell peppers.

6. Mango-Peach Salsa

Try this fruity salsa on fish like salmon or snapper.

7. Funky New Orleans Salsa

Tropical fruits like mango, papaya and starfruit give this salsa from Emeril Lagasse a ton of bright flavors and textures.

8. Mango-Jicama Salsa

Chipotle chile in adobo sauce adds a delicious smokiness to this salsa.

