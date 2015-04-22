8 Spicy-Sweet Mango Salsa Recipes

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates how to quickly, easily and cleanly peel a mango using a pint glass. Use the trick to help make one of the world’s greatest sweet-and-savory condiments: mango salsa. Here, eight terrific recipes.
1. Fresh Mango Salsa
This chunky mango salsa is best when served fresh with warm tortilla chips.
2. Mango-Cucumber Salsa
Crunchy, cooling cucumber complements the jalapeño in this bright salsa.
3. Mango-Tomato Salsa
Quick and classic, this tangy salsa is great with shrimp.
4. Black Bean-Mango Salsa
Try this chunky salsa on anything from chicken to pork to any firm white-fleshed fish.
5. Strawberry-Mango Salsa
This fruity salsa also includes crunchy bell peppers.
6. Mango-Peach Salsa
Try this fruity salsa on fish like salmon or snapper.
7. Funky New Orleans Salsa
Tropical fruits like mango, papaya and starfruit give this salsa from Emeril Lagasse a ton of bright flavors and textures.
8. Mango-Jicama Salsa
Chipotle chile in adobo sauce adds a delicious smokiness to this salsa.
