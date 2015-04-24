8 Spectacularly Good Mango Desserts

Mangoes are incredibly versatile. They’re terrific in cocktails, great in salads and even amazing in spicy salsas. But their true calling is dessert.

F&W Editors
April 24, 2015

Mangoes are incredibly versatile. They’re terrific in cocktails, great in salads and even amazing in spicy salsas. But their true calling is dessert. Watch this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips to learn the easy, mess-free way to peel a mango using a glass, then make one (or all) of these incredible desserts.

1. Mango Sorbet 
This refreshing mango sorbet is a perfect treat for a hot day, but it also makes a wonderful palate cleanser for any heavy meal.

2. Free-Form Pineapple, Mango and Berry Tarts 
Easy to make and packed with fruits, these tarts are incredible year-round.

3. Coconut Tapioca Pudding with Mango and Lime 
Chunky, fresh mango with tangy lime is a great counterpoint to the creamy tapioca pearl puddings.

4. Sweet Sticky Rice with Mangoes and Sesame Seeds 
Super-easy and creamy, this simple dessert is best served at room temperature.

5. Lime-Scented Poppy-Seed Rice Pudding with Mango 
Marcus Samuelsson’s luxurious pudding is brightened with grated lime zest, vanilla and cubes of fresh mango.

6. Cold and Creamy Mango-Coconut Terrine 
This amazing terrine layers fluffy coconut mousse with sweet-tart mango sorbet. It’s topped with diced mango and fresh coconut.

7. Coconut-Mango Frozen Yogurt 
A tropical take on the classic orange Creamsicle, this easy dessert swirls coconut frozen yogurt with creamy mango puree.

8. Banana Parfait with Mango and Berries 
This deconstructed fruit smoothie mixes ice-cold mango chunks and berries with a puree of banana and cream.

Related: 28 Beautiful Desserts
28 Healthy Desserts
18 Fruit Cobblers and Crisps
Mango-Tomato Salsa

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up