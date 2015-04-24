8 Spectacularly Good Mango Desserts

Mangoes are incredibly versatile. They’re terrific in cocktails, great in salads and even amazing in spicy salsas. But their true calling is dessert. Watch this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips to learn the easy, mess-free way to peel a mango using a glass, then make one (or all) of these incredible desserts.

1. Mango Sorbet

This refreshing mango sorbet is a perfect treat for a hot day, but it also makes a wonderful palate cleanser for any heavy meal.

2. Free-Form Pineapple, Mango and Berry Tarts

Easy to make and packed with fruits, these tarts are incredible year-round.

3. Coconut Tapioca Pudding with Mango and Lime

Chunky, fresh mango with tangy lime is a great counterpoint to the creamy tapioca pearl puddings.

4. Sweet Sticky Rice with Mangoes and Sesame Seeds

Super-easy and creamy, this simple dessert is best served at room temperature.

5. Lime-Scented Poppy-Seed Rice Pudding with Mango

Marcus Samuelsson’s luxurious pudding is brightened with grated lime zest, vanilla and cubes of fresh mango.

6. Cold and Creamy Mango-Coconut Terrine

This amazing terrine layers fluffy coconut mousse with sweet-tart mango sorbet. It’s topped with diced mango and fresh coconut.

7. Coconut-Mango Frozen Yogurt

A tropical take on the classic orange Creamsicle, this easy dessert swirls coconut frozen yogurt with creamy mango puree.

8. Banana Parfait with Mango and Berries

This deconstructed fruit smoothie mixes ice-cold mango chunks and berries with a puree of banana and cream.

