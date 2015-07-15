8 Spectacular Stuffed Zucchini Recipes

F&W Editors
July 15, 2015

We’re heading into prime zucchini season. That means bowlfuls of zucchini pasta, platters of crispy fried zucchini and loaf upon loaf of zucchini bread. And, of course, stuffed zucchini. The sweet, tender squash is the perfect vessel for a wide range of delicious fillings from lamb to shrimp to rice. Here, our eight best recipes for stuffed zucchini, all of which can be made even easier with this super-smart zucchini prep hack from F&W’s Justin Chapple.

1. Onion-Stuffed Zucchini 
Round, tennis ball-sized zucchini are perfect for filling with a pleasantly dense onion and bread-crumb stuffing.

2. Herb-Stuffed Zucchini 
These squash are stuffed with ham, rice, tomato and a double dose of zucchini.

3. Shrimp-and-Feta-Stuffed Zucchini 
The key to these insanely delicious zucchinis: Broiling them briefly until the feta becomes melted and golden.

4. Provençal Stuffed Zucchini 
The stuffing for these Provence-inspired zucchini is crazy indulgent. It’s made with smoky bacon, ground pork, olives, basil, Parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes, thyme and crispy bread crumbs.

5. Rice-and-Dill-Stuffed Zucchini 
Brined grape leaves give this dish a deliciously tangy flavor.

6. Stuffed Zucchini with Pecorino Sauce 
These vegetarian stuffed zucchini are filled with a cheesy mix of zucchini and eggs. They’re topped with a creamy Pecorino sauce.

7. Spiced-Lamb-Stuffed Zucchini 
This recipe is called kussa mehshi in Arabic. Cooks stuff zucchini shells with a mix of tender cumin-spiced ground lamb and rice, then braise them on a bed of sliced tomatoes.

8. Stuffed Zucchini Pesaro-Style 
These zucchini are stuffed with veal, which stays unusually juicy within its vegetable cocoon.

