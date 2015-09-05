8 Sauces for Grilled Shrimp

Since grilled shrimp cooks in mere minutes, spend a little time making a spectacular sauce to toss with them or serve alongside.

1. Shrimp butter

Blend shrimp paste and lime juice with butter for a Malaysian-inspired take on grilled shrimp.

2. Miso butter

Mix butter with miso, lemon zest and juice, and scallions for a savory-tangy sauce you can toss with shrimp post grilling.

3. Oregano and lemon

For Mediterranean-style shrimp, chop together capers, oregano and garlic, then blend in olive oil and lemon juice to serve at the table.

4. Pesto

Forget that rule about mixing cheese with seafood. Make a lemony pesto, enriched with Parmigiano-Reggiano, to serve with grilled shrimp.

5. Harissa

Toss shell-on shrimp with the North African–style chile paste known as harissa soon after it’s grilled and serve with lime wedges; let people peel and eat at the table. Or, make an herby green version of the spicy paste and use as both a marinade and a dipping sauce.

6. Aioli

Doctor aioli (or a cheater version with store-bought mayo) with citrus zest and serve with shrimp for dipping.

7. Mango salsa

Make a sweet and spicy salsa with ripe mangoes, lime, Thai chile and ginger to serve over grilled shrimp.

8. Romesco

Spain’s sauce of roasted peppers, almonds and garlic is a natural with grilled shrimp. Serve a basic version or add cocoa nibs!

