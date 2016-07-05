7 Sandwiches for Your Fourth of July Leftovers

Here are seven incredible recipes to make the most of your leftovers:

Make all of those patient hours of preparation worth it and recycle your leftover corned beef into something entirely new and delicious.

Here, chef Viet Pham tucks bratwurst into hearty hoagie rolls along with juicy pastrami and sliced Swiss cheese, then spreads them with his homemade Russian dressing.

Tyler Kord, the co-founder of New York City’s No. 7 Sub shops, smokes the French dressing for his asparagus sandwiches over wood chips. This simplified version gets its smokiness from chipotles and smoked salt.

Chef Quinn Hatfield always keeps grilled meats in his fridge for simple, healthy sandwiches like this one.

Except for the olive-oregano relish, all the components of this chicken sandwich are grilled—the chicken, tomatoes, sweet onion and even the bread—making for the ultimate leftover sandwich.

Here, star chef David Burke stuffs soft pita bread with the deviled egg salad and thin slices of grilled beef.

This vegetarian sandwich from New York's Brooklyn Fare is terrific warm, but for a shortcut, use jarred olive tapenade instead of homemade and serve the sandwich cold.

A North-African lamb sausage flavored with the spicy pepper spread harissa, merguez is delicious in sandwiches like these (fresh Mexican chorizo or another spicy sausage will also work well in this recipe).