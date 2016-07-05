7 Sandwiches for Your Fourth of July Leftovers

Refrigerator chock full of delicious grilled meats and vegetables from your Independence Day blowout? Not to worry—use them as a spectacular sandwich filling.
Here are seven incredible recipes to make the most of your leftovers:
1. Brat Reubens
Here, chef Viet Pham tucks bratwurst into hearty hoagie rolls along with juicy pastrami and sliced Swiss cheese, then spreads them with his homemade Russian dressing.
2. Grilled Asparagus Subs with Smoky French Dressing
Tyler Kord, the co-founder of New York City’s No. 7 Sub shops, smokes the French dressing for his asparagus sandwiches over wood chips. This simplified version gets its smokiness from chipotles and smoked salt.
3. Open-Face Steak Sandwich with Pickled Green Tomatoes
Chef Quinn Hatfield always keeps grilled meats in his fridge for simple, healthy sandwiches like this one.
4. Grilled Chicken, Tomato and Onion Sandwiches
Except for the olive-oregano relish, all the components of this chicken sandwich are grilled—the chicken, tomatoes, sweet onion and even the bread—making for the ultimate leftover sandwich.
5. Steak-and-Egg Salad Sandwiches
Here, star chef David Burke stuffs soft pita bread with the deviled egg salad and thin slices of grilled beef.
6. Grilled Vegetable Sandwich
This vegetarian sandwich from New York's Brooklyn Fare is terrific warm, but for a shortcut, use jarred olive tapenade instead of homemade and serve the sandwich cold.
7. Grilled Merguez Sandwiches with Caramelized Onions
A North-African lamb sausage flavored with the spicy pepper spread harissa, merguez is delicious in sandwiches like these (fresh Mexican chorizo or another spicy sausage will also work well in this recipe).