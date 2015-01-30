8 Salty-Sweet Pretzel Desserts for the Super Bowl

After a game day feast of nachos, wings and dip upon dip, it’s time for something sweet. Get your Super Bowl dessert fix from these salty-sweet, beer-friendly, pretzel-flecked sweets.

1. Chocolate Chip-Pretzel Bars

These bars were inspired by the candy and snacks you’d mail to a homesick kid at summer camp.

2. Milk-Chocolate Tart with Pretzel Crust

A tribute to chocolate-covered pretzels, this luxe tart hits just the right salty-sweet note.

3. Nanaimo Bars

These delicious ice cream bars have a crunchy crust made with pretzels, digestive biscuits and walnuts.

4. Snack Mix

Christina Tosi, the sugar genius at NYC’s Momofuku, makes an irresistible party mix with pretzels and chopped up mini chocolate candies.

5. Spotted Porcupine Cookies

These M&M-studded cookies have pretzel-stick “quills.”

6. Chocolate-Covered Pretzels

Eat these easy-to-make snacks on their own or pair them with ice cream.

7. Chocolate-Frosted Golden Cupcakes with Caramel and Pretzels

These vanilla cupcakes are frosted with chocolate and topped with caramel sauce and crushed pretzels.

8. Outrageous Pretzel Bars

A pretzel lover’s dream, these bars are super-fudgy on the inside and impossibly crunchy on top. This recipe is a great way to use the broken pieces left in the bottom of a bag of hard pretzels.

