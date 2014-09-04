8 Recipes That Use an Entire Head of Garlic

One or two cloves of garlic will add great flavor to a dish (especially if you follow this tip on garlic prep from chef Jonathan Waxman). But for real garlic lovers, a little won’t cut it. You need to go whole garlic.

Here, eight terrific dishes that use an entire head of garlic or more.

1. Garlic Soup with Sautéed Scallops

This light and delicious garlicky soup calls for more than three heads of garlic.

2. Spinach Salad with Garlic-Cider Vinaigrette

Garlicky, tart and warm, this vinaigrette is perfect on raw spinach.

3. Herbed Potato Gratin with Roasted Garlic and Manchego

Here’s a creamy gratin that satisfies so many cravings, thanks to lots of sharp, nutty Manchego cheese and flavorful garlic cream.

4. Rustic Garlic Chicken

As the chicken roasts, the garlic cloves (from three heads of garlic) take on a subtle sweetness.

5. Roasted Garlic and Caramelized Onion Hummus

This hummus packs a punch of flavor. You can adjust the intensity by adding more or less roasted garlic.

6. Swiss Chard with Sweet Garlic

This recipe calls for garlic simmered in milk; it mellows the flavor.

7. Charred Squid Salad with Mustard Greens and Roasted-Garlic Dressing

For a bright and unique salad, quickly sear squid and avocado, and then toss them with grapefruit sections and a rich roasted-garlic dressing.

8. Grilled Corn on the Cob with Roasted Garlic and Herbs

Butter and roasted garlic combine in a fantastic, creamy spread for corn on the cob.

