8 Recipes for Halloween Finger Foods

Stock your Halloween party with more than just fun-size candy bars. Here, eight recipes for easy, delicious and festive Halloween finger foods.

F&W Editors
October 14, 2015

1. Spicy Cheddar Witch Fingers (above)
Shaped into creepy witch fingers, these cheesy crackers are literal and figurative finger foods.

2. Three-Cheese Mini Macs 
Anything big made small is ultrafun for cocktail parties, and these quick, one-bite mac and cheeses are the ultimate example.

3. Toasted Pistachio-Cheese Arancini 
This recipe for arancini—fried risotto balls—is made with creamy, cheesy rice, green peas and crunchy, toasted pistachios.

4. Apples on Horseback 
These simple, delicious hors d’oeuvres are just apples with cheese and pancetta.

5. Scallop-and-Olive Eyeball Canapés 
Super-spooky and extra-delicious, these toasts look just like eyeballs.

Between the costumes and the candy, there’s no denying that Halloween is a holiday built especially for kids. But it’s also a great excuse to throw a spooky, elegant cocktail party for adults. Here, our favorite recipes for a ghostly grown-up get-together. Scallop and olive eyeball canapés anyone?

David Malosh

6. Hogs in a Blanket 
This fun, high-brow take on pigs in a blanket swaps spicy andouille sausage for the usual hot dogs, with sweet mustard chutney as a condiment.

CHRIS COURT

7. Spicy Popcorn Balls 
A smart update for popcorn balls: chipotle-spiked caramel.

8. Pimento Cheese & Bacon Crostini 
These easy, irresistible crostini come together in just 30 minutes.

