8 Recipes for Halloween Finger Foods

Stock your Halloween party with more than just fun-size candy bars. Here, eight recipes for easy, delicious and festive Halloween finger foods.
1. Spicy Cheddar Witch Fingers (above)
Shaped into creepy witch fingers, these cheesy crackers are literal and figurative finger foods.
2. Three-Cheese Mini Macs
Anything big made small is ultrafun for cocktail parties, and these quick, one-bite mac and cheeses are the ultimate example.
3. Toasted Pistachio-Cheese Arancini
This recipe for arancini—fried risotto balls—is made with creamy, cheesy rice, green peas and crunchy, toasted pistachios.
4. Apples on Horseback
These simple, delicious hors d’oeuvres are just apples with cheese and pancetta.
5. Scallop-and-Olive Eyeball Canapés
Super-spooky and extra-delicious, these toasts look just like eyeballs.
6. Hogs in a Blanket
This fun, high-brow take on pigs in a blanket swaps spicy andouille sausage for the usual hot dogs, with sweet mustard chutney as a condiment.
7. Spicy Popcorn Balls
A smart update for popcorn balls: chipotle-spiked caramel.
8. Pimento Cheese & Bacon Crostini
These easy, irresistible crostini come together in just 30 minutes.
