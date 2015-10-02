8 Recipes for the Coolest Retro Salad Around: The Wedge

A classic steak house staple, the wedge salad is seriously satisfying. A big hunk of iceberg lettuce, creamy dressing and crunchy toppings, it’s both impressive and impossibly easy to throw together. Here, eight delicious riffs on the classic wedge.

1. Iceberg Wedges with Bacon and Buttermilk Dressing

This salad from Thomas Keller is a twist on the quintessential American combination of iceberg lettuce, tomato wedges and packaged bacon bits with a mayonnaise dressing. Only the iceberg lettuce wedges stay the same: The tomatoes are oven-roasted, the bacon is cut extra thick, and the buttermilk dressing is spiked with chives, mint and parsley.

2. Butter Lettuce “Wedge” Salad

This hearty salad is topped with crispy pancetta, avocado and hot pickled peppers.

3. Wedge Salad with Sunflower Tahini and Ranch Dressing

Chef Courtney McBroom makes her delicious iceberg wedge salad with two dressings: a spicy ranch and a sunflower seed tahini.

© John Kernick

4. Iceberg Wedges with Blue Cheese Dressing

Tangy Roquefort cheese makes for a deliciously pungent dressing.

5. Greek Wedge Salad with Creamy Feta Dressing

The classic wedge salad has been given a Greek-inspired twist with a creamy, herbed feta and Greek yogurt–based dressing.

© Sarah Bolla

6. Iceberg Wedges with Thousand Island Dressing and Crispy Onions

The dressing for this salad has a buttermilk base for a terrifically tangy flavor.

7. Iceberg Wedges with Roasted Tomato Dressing

This not-so-heavy take on the wedge salad features a creamy French-style dressing with roasted tomatoes and mustard.

8. Iceberg Wedges with Guacamole Dressing

This Tex-Mex riff on the wedge salad is topped with crumbled bacon, diced tomato and shredded Pepper Jack cheese.

Related: DIY Romaine Salad

13 Riffs on Caesar Salad

27 Main-Course Salads