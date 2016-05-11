8 Recipes to Celebrate International Hummus Day

This year, hummus has more to celebrate than ever on the upcoming National Hummus Day, May 13th.

For one, it's the Year of the Pulse, per the UN, and most hummus is still made with chickpeas (although perhaps not for long). There's the chickpea itself, which is having a mega moment; then there's our recent cultural embrace of both chickpea flour and aquafaba, which is the water chickpeas are cooked in (you can read about it here). There are new brands of hummus popping up regularly, some with flavors flung far from the Middle East, like Roots' Thai coconut curry and mango sriracha.

Here are some of our favorite recipes for hummus, as well as some of our favorite creative ways to showcase this awesome dip:

1. Israeli Hummus with Paprika and Whole Chickpeas:

This hummus is the real deal. The recipe comes from Michael Solomonov of Zahav fame and is probably hummus's biggest promoter and defender. One of the things that makes his hummus so delicious is the fantastic tahini he uses, from the Philly-based company called Soom that was started by three sisters.

2. Beet Hummus:

Hummus wouldn't be hummus without the tahini, which is what earns this brilliant, magenta chickpea-free dip from the Sussman brothers its hummus moniker.

3. Hummus Vinaigrette:

This is a perfect recipe to make when you're wondering how to up you avocado game, or looking for a new way to dress your daily salad. It's also a great dressing for simple roasted vegetables like zucchini, mushrooms, carrots or beets.

4. Curried Onion and Cauliflower Hummus:

This recipe is perfect evidence of why New Orleans chef Alon Shaya just won a James Beard award. In fact, it's one of our all-time favorite vegetarian dishes, with amazing spot-on flavor and great textures. Don't skip the step of cooking your own chickpeas—it really does make all the difference!

5. Avocado Hummus Dip:

This awesome guac-hummus mashup is a great go-to dip for all the spring veggies that are finally coming up now. It's also works as a delicious "mousse" to serve with grilled shrimp or fish.

6. Hummus and Grilled Zucchini Pizzas:

This recipe calls for topping pizza dough with store-bought hummus. You could simplify the recipe even further by swapping naan or flat pita breads for the pizza dough.

7. Shrimp and Chorizo Flatbreads:

Jose Garces turns his hummus-slathered flatbreads into almost-instant tapas by baking them with a topping of diced tomato, chopped shrimp, chrorizo and Manchego cheese.

8. Pork Meatloaf with Chickpeas:

This is one of our most ingenious recipes that feature hummus ever. To save time and work, chef Andrew Carmellini reinvented his fantastic meatball and chickpea dish as a meatloaf with a tomato-hummus glaze.