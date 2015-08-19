8 Reasons to Add Fresh Corn to Pasta

F&W Best New Chef 2015 Tim Maslow amps up spaghetti with a creamy, yet somehow creamless, fresh corn sauce, guanciale and sweet crab. If you’re entertaining you can make the strained corn puree ahead of time and refrigerate overnight. We also recommend pairing it a glass of Loire Valley Sauvignon Blanc.

Fresh summer corn is great eaten off the cob, in a crunchy salad or in a creamy chowder, but it’s often overlooked as a delicious pasta mix-in. Here, eight recipes for summery corn-packed pastas.

1. Spaghetti with Creamy Corn and Ham 
This all-American-style spaghetti is packed with fresh corn and strips of smoked ham.

2. Spaghetti with Corn Carbonara and Crab 
Chef Tim Maslow amps up spaghetti with a creamy yet creamless fresh corn sauce, porky guanciale and sweet crab.

3. Whole-Wheat Pappardelle with Arugula Pesto and Corn 
Pancetta and an almond-arugula pesto make this whole-wheat pasta dish especially luscious.

4. Easy Stovetop Corn Mac and Cheese 
Served with a simple green salad, this easy mac and cheese with sweet corn makes the perfect summer dinner.

5. Fresh Pasta with Spicy Corn and Asparagus 
Quick-cooking homemade pasta is amazing with crunchy asparagus, corn and tingly jalapeño.

6. Riccioli Pasta with Caramelized Corn 
This unusual pasta is tossed with a rich, creamy sauce made with tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, smoked bacon and fresh corn.

7. Summer Vegetable Pasta 
Simple and delicious, this vegetable-packed pasta is great for superhot days.

8. Rotelle with Caramelized Radicchio and Corn 
Rotelle is the perfect pasta for this simple main course, because the sautéed radicchio and corn kernels get cradled inside the wagon-wheel shapes.

