8 Reasons to Add Fresh Corn to Pasta

Fresh summer corn is great eaten off the cob, in a crunchy salad or in a creamy chowder, but it’s often overlooked as a delicious pasta mix-in. Here, eight recipes for summery corn-packed pastas.

1. Spaghetti with Creamy Corn and Ham

This all-American-style spaghetti is packed with fresh corn and strips of smoked ham.

2. Spaghetti with Corn Carbonara and Crab

Chef Tim Maslow amps up spaghetti with a creamy yet creamless fresh corn sauce, porky guanciale and sweet crab.

3. Whole-Wheat Pappardelle with Arugula Pesto and Corn

Pancetta and an almond-arugula pesto make this whole-wheat pasta dish especially luscious.

4. Easy Stovetop Corn Mac and Cheese

Served with a simple green salad, this easy mac and cheese with sweet corn makes the perfect summer dinner.

5. Fresh Pasta with Spicy Corn and Asparagus

Quick-cooking homemade pasta is amazing with crunchy asparagus, corn and tingly jalapeño.

6. Riccioli Pasta with Caramelized Corn

This unusual pasta is tossed with a rich, creamy sauce made with tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, smoked bacon and fresh corn.

7. Summer Vegetable Pasta

Simple and delicious, this vegetable-packed pasta is great for superhot days.

8. Rotelle with Caramelized Radicchio and Corn

Rotelle is the perfect pasta for this simple main course, because the sautéed radicchio and corn kernels get cradled inside the wagon-wheel shapes.

