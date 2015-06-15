8 Quick & Easy Brunch Pastries

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, breakfast brainiac Justin Chapple offers a quick and brilliant way to cook your cinnamon rolls in a waffle iron. Here, eight more fast and easy brunch pastry recipes. (Feel free to break out the waffle iron whenever you see fit!)
1. Banana-Walnut Coffee Cake Muffin Tops
These banana muffin tops taste slightly grown-up, thanks to the hit of espresso powder.
2. Pecan-Maple Sticky Rolls
There are two shortcuts for these incredible faux sticky buns: use biscuit dough instead of yeast dough and bake it with maple syrup instead of homemade caramel.
3. Raspberry-Chia Seed Scones
These fruit-packed scones are irresistible summer morning breakfast treats.
4. Banana Muffins with Cocoa Nibs
Ripe bananas and cocoa nibs give these muffins a delicately sweet and pleasant crunch.
5. Corn-Blueberry Swirl Muffins
These sweet corn muffins are swirled with a compote made with fresh blueberries.
6. Almond Toasted Brioche
Almond brioche (brioche filled with almond paste) is a Parisian breakfast staple. In ths adaptation, store-bought brioche is soaked in almond-infused custard and baked until crisp. It's lovely sprinkled with confectioners' sugar and topped with berries.
7. Candied Orange-Oat Scones
These flaky scones are particularly good because the oats are toasted first, adding a pleasantly nutty flavor.
8. Sweet Lemon-Poppy Biscuits
These lightly sweet biscuits are delicious served warm for breakfast, with strawberry or raspberry jam.
