8 Quick & Easy Brunch Pastries

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, breakfast brainiac Justin Chapple offers a quick and  brilliant way to cook your cinnamon rolls in a waffle iron. Here, eight more fast and easy brunch pastry recipes. (Feel free to break out the waffle iron whenever you see fit!) 

F&W Editors
June 15, 2015

1. Banana-Walnut Coffee Cake Muffin Tops
These banana muffin tops taste slightly grown-up, thanks to the hit of espresso powder.

2. Pecan-Maple Sticky Rolls
There are two shortcuts for these incredible faux sticky buns: use biscuit dough instead of yeast dough and bake it with maple syrup instead of homemade caramel.

3. Raspberry-Chia Seed Scones
These fruit-packed scones are irresistible summer morning breakfast treats.

4. Banana Muffins with Cocoa Nibs
Ripe bananas and cocoa nibs give these muffins a delicately sweet and pleasant crunch.

5. Corn-Blueberry Swirl Muffins
These sweet corn muffins are swirled with a compote made with fresh blueberries.

6. Almond Toasted Brioche
Almond brioche (brioche filled with almond paste) is a Parisian breakfast staple. In ths adaptation, store-bought brioche is soaked in almond-infused custard and baked until crisp. It's lovely sprinkled with confectioners' sugar and topped with berries.

7. Candied Orange-Oat Scones
These flaky scones are particularly good because the oats are toasted first, adding a pleasantly nutty flavor.

8. Sweet Lemon-Poppy Biscuits
These lightly sweet biscuits are delicious served warm for breakfast, with strawberry or raspberry jam.

