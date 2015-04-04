8 Over-the-Top Chocolate Cakes

If you’re looking for an ambitious dessert to make or just love things that are sweet, sticky and occasionally gooey, these are your chocolate cakes!



1. German chocolate

There’s actually nothing German about this famous cake, which is topped with a nutty and coconutty frosting. It was originally named for German’s chocolate, the brand of baking chocolate.



2. Coconut-filled

This Bundt cake looks quite simple until you slice it and reveal a creamy coconut center, almost like a chocolate Easter egg.



3. Caramel-coffee

Thick layers of caramel-coffee mousse are sandwiched between moist chocolate cake for an absolutely incredible dessert.



4. Baked Alaska birthday cake

Okay, so the cake part of this dessert is actually quite simple: It’s store-bought! After the cake is sliced, it’s layered with two different types of ice cream and covered in a billowy meringue that gets slightly burned with a pastry torch.



5. Chocolate stump cake

Inspired by the French Christmas classic, bûche de Noël, this incredible stump-shaped cake is fun to make anytime you’re in the mood for a baking project and want impressive results. To make the cake look less wintery, you can cover it with edible flours.



6. S’mores cake

To make a simple square cake spectacular, cover it with a homemade marshmallow topping before broiling it and topping with graham crackers as a nod to the campfire sweet.



7. Chocolate-Peanut Butter

This great layer cake is for the crunch lovers: almonds, peanuts and Rice Krispies get mixed into the filling to give the cake a great mix of textures.



8. Chocolate truffle

Fudgy chocolate cake gets layered with white chocolate and dark chocolate ganache to form a spectacular rectangular layer cake. The whole thing is then (of course) covered in chocolate frosting.



