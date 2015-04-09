8 New Travel Products for Modern Nomads

From stylish camera bags to airplane cocktail kits, here are eight fantastic new travel products.

ONA Camera Bags

Despite Instagram's total domination, the iPhone hasn't completely replaced cameras when it comes to capturing unforgettable travel moments. One thing that has become obsolete are bulky, ugly camera bags to haul your gear around in. Enter ONA's stylish line of messenger bags, backpacks and handbags that conceal padded and perfectly sized compartments designed to stow everything from lenses to rolls of film (if you're really going old-school) safely and inconspicuously. onabags.com

Miir Insulated Growlers

These sleek, insulated travel bottles do exactly what you need them to do—keep cold things cold (for up to 24 hours) and keep hot things hot. Because you never know when an ice-cold beer or a hot cup of coffee might come in handy. miir.com

Carry-On Cocktail Kit

Just add booze to create two on-the-go old-fashioneds from this nifty kit, which comes with a pint-sized recipe, a teeny bottle of bitters, cane sugar, a cute coaster and a bar spoon that doubles as a muddler, all TSA-approved. carryoncocktailkit.com

Blue Bottle Travel Kit

Quality coffee is getting easier and easier to find no matter where you are, but if you're truly going off the grid, this Timbuk2 x Blue Bottle travel kit has got you covered. In addition to timeless gear like two enameled tin coffee cups, felt upholders, a ceramic Bonmac coffee dripper and a hand grinder, the kit also comes stocked with a starter bag of Blue Bottle's Three Africans roast and a package of disposable filters. bluebottlecoffee.com

Aesop Ginger Flight Therapy

There's no true cure for jet lag, but this spicy ginger-scented oil can give you a boost and wake you up when applied to pulse points. aesop.com

Misc. Goods Co. Playing Cards

Perfect for killing time in airports or making new friends around a campfire, these card decks are gorgeous updates on a timeless game. misc-goods-co.myshopify.com

Everlane Unisex Dopp Kit

Made by ethical retailer Everlane, this dopp kit makes a great travel bag for makeup or shaving supplies and is also super affordable ($35) without looking cheap.everlane.com

Wood & Faulk Camp Stool

Do you need a luxury travel stool topped with buttery tanned leather? Probably not. But that doesn't mean it won't come in handy at campsites for decades to come. woodandfaulk.com

