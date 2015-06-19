8 Midnight Brunch Recipes to Make Up for Missing the Late-Night Brunch Party at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Tonight at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Amex card members will satisfy their late-night cravings at the Last Call Y’all party, which will feature a spread of Southern-inspired brunch dishes. Can’t be there to indulge? Make your own midnight brunch feast at home with these incredible recipes.

1. Country Ham Flapjacks with Maple Syrup

Made with store-bought corn muffin mix and chopped ham, these savory flapjacks are quick, easy and delicious.

2. Nook-and-Cranny Breakfast Sandwich Bread Pudding

This insanely satisfying bread pudding combines all the classic breakfast sandwich ingredients—bacon, egg and cheese—into a hearty brunch dish.

3. Baked Huevos Rancheros

Traditional huevos rancheros are fried eggs served over tortillas and smothered in sauce and cheese. Here, the eggs, tortilla chips and cheese are baked in a seasoned tomato sauce in individual gratin dishes.

4. Spicy Honey-Glazed Bacon

Slices of smoky bacon slathered in a spicy honey mixture are the perfect midnight snack.

5. Ham and Gruyère French Toast Sandwiches

This delectable sandwich is ridiculously good but also messy—make sure you have a pile of napkins nearby.

6. Monte Cristo Strata

In this rich and hearty dish, bread, ham and cheese are baked in an eggy custard; grainy mustard and tarragon add a lovely, vibrant flavor.

7. BLT Fried Egg-and-Cheese Sandwich

Three great sandwiches (the BLT, fried egg and grilled cheese) come together to form one masterful dish.

8. Egg and Potato Chip Tortilla

Tortillas de patata, fluffy potato omelets, are among Spain’s signature dishes. This one calls for potato chips as a fast, easy alternative to fried potatoes.

