8 Mango Cocktails for a Tropical Happy Hour

At the Casa Noble estate, bartender David Yan created this margarita to showcase the property's tequila. He coats the rim of the glass with citrusy Tajin-brand chile powder, but any powdered chili will give the drink a fun kick. It's perfect to cool down with during the warm months of summer.

A ripe and juicy mango is delicious simply sliced up—but it’s even better in a cocktail. Here, eight amazing drinks to make with fresh mangoes. (Pro tip: Watch this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips to learn how to peel a mango using a glass.)

F&W Editors
April 21, 2015

1. Mango Margarita 
This creamy, frozen cocktail is rimmed with powdered chile.

2. Mango-Peach Sangria 
Fruity Viognier is terrific in this lightly sweet white-wine sangria.

3. Tangaroa 
Amaretto elevates mango’s vibrant flavor in this tiki-inspired cocktail.

4. Mango and Tarragon Martini 
Cocktail snobs might scoff at flavored martinis, but this sweet and herbaceous drink is perfectly balanced.

5. Spike Mango Michelada 
A shot of tequila and a spiced rim give this cool, frothy beertail a nice kick.

6. Spice & Ice 
This simple blender drink is incredible refreshing and a touch spicy.

7. Agua Fresca 
In Mexico, an agua fresca typically combines fresh fruit juice with sugar, water, ice and sometimes tequila. This version calls for rum instead, which blends nicely with the mango.

8. I Know What You Did Last Summer 
This aromatic cocktail mixes pisco with mango, fresh lime juice, Angostura bitters and sweetened condensed milk.

