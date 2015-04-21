8 Mango Cocktails for a Tropical Happy Hour

A ripe and juicy mango is delicious simply sliced up—but it’s even better in a cocktail. Here, eight amazing drinks to make with fresh mangoes. (Pro tip: Watch this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips to learn how to peel a mango using a glass.)

1. Mango Margarita

This creamy, frozen cocktail is rimmed with powdered chile.

2. Mango-Peach Sangria

Fruity Viognier is terrific in this lightly sweet white-wine sangria.

3. Tangaroa

Amaretto elevates mango’s vibrant flavor in this tiki-inspired cocktail.

4. Mango and Tarragon Martini

Cocktail snobs might scoff at flavored martinis, but this sweet and herbaceous drink is perfectly balanced.

5. Spike Mango Michelada

A shot of tequila and a spiced rim give this cool, frothy beertail a nice kick.

6. Spice & Ice

This simple blender drink is incredible refreshing and a touch spicy.

7. Agua Fresca

In Mexico, an agua fresca typically combines fresh fruit juice with sugar, water, ice and sometimes tequila. This version calls for rum instead, which blends nicely with the mango.

8. I Know What You Did Last Summer

This aromatic cocktail mixes pisco with mango, fresh lime juice, Angostura bitters and sweetened condensed milk.

Related: 10 Fantastic Margaritas

20 Modern Summer Cocktails

8 Recipes for a Tiki Cocktail Party