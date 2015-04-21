8 Mango Cocktails for a Tropical Happy Hour

A ripe and juicy mango is delicious simply sliced up—but it’s even better in a cocktail. Here, eight amazing drinks to make with fresh mangoes. (Pro tip: Watch this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips to learn how to peel a mango using a glass.)
A ripe and juicy mango is delicious simply sliced up—but it’s even better in a cocktail. Here, eight amazing drinks to make with fresh mangoes. (Pro tip: Watch this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips to learn how to peel a mango using a glass.)
1. Mango Margarita
This creamy, frozen cocktail is rimmed with powdered chile.
2. Mango-Peach Sangria
Fruity Viognier is terrific in this lightly sweet white-wine sangria.
3. Tangaroa
Amaretto elevates mango’s vibrant flavor in this tiki-inspired cocktail.
4. Mango and Tarragon Martini
Cocktail snobs might scoff at flavored martinis, but this sweet and herbaceous drink is perfectly balanced.
5. Spike Mango Michelada
A shot of tequila and a spiced rim give this cool, frothy beertail a nice kick.
6. Spice & Ice
This simple blender drink is incredible refreshing and a touch spicy.
7. Agua Fresca
In Mexico, an agua fresca typically combines fresh fruit juice with sugar, water, ice and sometimes tequila. This version calls for rum instead, which blends nicely with the mango.
8. I Know What You Did Last Summer
This aromatic cocktail mixes pisco with mango, fresh lime juice, Angostura bitters and sweetened condensed milk.
Related: 10 Fantastic Margaritas
20 Modern Summer Cocktails
8 Recipes for a Tiki Cocktail Party