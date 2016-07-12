9 Make-Ahead French Dishes for a Bastille Day Picnic

Though al fresco dining was certainly popular amongst the wealthy in France, it wasn't until the end of the Revolution that the royal gardens and parks were opened up to the public, making picnicking possible for everyone. Celebrate Bastille Day, the beginning of the French Revolution, with these nine brilliant make-ahead, picnic-perfect French dishes, including gorgeous vegetable tarts and fluffy golden cheese puffs.

Jacques Pépin's sweet and tangy dip is ready in just 15 minutes.

These baby artichokes are infused with flavor from their aromatic poaching liquid, a mixture of lemon, herbs and olive oil.

Thin-crusted Alsatian pizza was the inspiration behind star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's fantastic quiche. MICHAEL TUREK

This beautiful, savory tart is made with ingredients typically found in ratatouille: eggplant, zucchini and tomatoes.

Star chef Daniel Boulud makes these delicious cheese puffs with grated Gruèyere cheese and the mild Basque pepper Piment d'Espelette.

What's the secret to this fantastic take on French butter cookies? Adding crushed corn nuts to the dough gives them terrific crunch.

Chef Alain Coumont's citrusy custards are amazing with blackberries, but they can also be made with blueberries, raspberries or pitted cherries.

The usual version of this Provençal sandwich is basically a salade niçoise on a roll. For this vegetarian version, fennel and chickpeas take the place of tuna. Stuff the filling into hollowed-out rolls and let the delicious juices soak into the bread.

Pastry chef François Payard makes the simplest macarons with just sugar, almond flour, egg whites and red food coloring, plus a filling of raspberry jam.