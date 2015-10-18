8 Innovative Ways to Make Hummus

We know, we know, hummus made with the best quality chickpeas along with the right balance of tahini, lemon and olive oil is perfection. But we also know you get bored sometimes, right? Here are eight versions of hummus to try when you’re feeling like a rebel.

1. With beets

Beet hummus looks shocking (it’s fuchsia!), but it’s become so popular that it’s practically a modern classic.

2. With cauliflower and onions

Even if you keep your hummus fairly standard, you can top it with something unusual, like curried fried cauliflower and onions.

3. With other beans

Not even the chickpeas are sacred when it comes hummus, at least according to some cooks. Instead of the usual garbanzos, mix in green lentils, white beans, limas or even black beans.

4. With pumpkin or sweet potatoes

How do you dress up hummus for fall? Just add pumpkin, of course. Or some sweet potato puree.

5. With Jerusalem artichoke

This hummus looks ordinary but tastes like it’s anything but: Jerusalem artichokes lend an incredible nutty sweetness.

6. With avocado

Can’t decide between making hummus or guacamole? Split the difference and add avocado to your chickpea puree for an extraordinarily luscious dip. Throw in a poblano to spice it up.

7. With carrots and harissa

Sweet orange carrots and harissa turn hummus deeply golden and give it a fiery kick.

8. With spinach and artichoke

Cross hummus with the ’90s and what do you get? A dairy-free take on this favorite creamy dip.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016) and the blog Eat Better, Drink Better. She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

