8 Incredible Sandwiches From F&W Best New Chefs

Here, proof that you don’t need to be a super-pro chef to cook a Best New Chef's recipe. These are eight Best New Chefs’ greatest sandwich recipes.

1. Tuna Niçoise Sandwiches with Olive Aioli

This easy take on F&W BNC 2004 Graham Elliot’s incredible, elegant sandwich calls for good-quality tuna jarred in olive oil.

2. Strip-Steak Sandwiches

Chef Suzanne Goin (an F&W BNC 1999) tops her juicy steak sandwiches with olive relish and super-ripe tomatoes.

3. Grilled Ham-and-Pimento-Cheese Sandwiches with Fonduta and Fried Eggs

Chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman (both from the F&W BNC class of 2013) created this wow sandwich that just keeps on going with a filling of crispy, cheesy, grilled ham and pimento cheese.

4. BLT Fried Egg-and-Cheese Sandwich

F&W BNC 1988 Thomas Keller’s scrumptious recipe combines three of the world’s most popular sandwiches—BLT, fried egg and grilled cheese.

5. Midnight Tortas

This spectacular torta from F&W BNC 2010 Roy Choi is an over-the-top combination of fried eggs, spinach, pork belly and roasted jalapeños.

6. Mushroom and Goat Cheese Tortas

Rick Bayless, an F&W BNC 1988, stuffs his stellar vegetarian sandwiches with earthy mushrooms and tangy goat cheese.

7. Cubano Sandwiches

Unlike most cubano sandwiches, which are ridiculously greasy, F&W BNC 2007 April Bloomfield’s version eschews mayonnaise.

8. Roasted Portobello and Vegetable Club Sandwiches

F&W BNC 1990 Tom Valenti transforms the classic club sandwich into a hearty vegetarian meal.

