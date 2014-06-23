8 Incredible Photos from Nathan Myhrvold's New Book

For The Photography of Modernist Cuisine (Phaidon), Modernist Cuisine founder Nathan Myhrvold takes a more abstract approach to the subject he first chronicled in 2012’s Modernist Cuisine at Home. From a levitating sandwich to a vivid image of vitamin C (photo) photographed in solid form as seen through a microscope, here are eight of the most intriguing photos.

New Slideshow: Nathan Myhrvold's Modernist Photography