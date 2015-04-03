8 Hybrid Recipes to Reinvent Brunch

This week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips spotlights an amazing feat of brunch innovation: the bacon cinnamon roll. It’s a sweet-and-savory, crispy-gooey meeting of two classic brunch dishes. Here, eight more incredible hybrid brunch dishes.

1. Ham and Deviled Egg Breakfast Sandwiches

This irresistible breakfast is a cross between an egg salad sandwich and an Egg McMuffin.

2. Bacon-and-Egg Pizza

Transform pizza into a perfect brunch dish by topping it with crisp bacon, custardy scrambled eggs and two cheeses—Brie and mozzarella.

3. Almond-Butter-and-Jelly French Toast

This fluffy, nutty dish is a playful mash-up of French toast and PB&J.

4. Nook and Cranny-Breakfast Sandwich Bread Pudding

Hearty and crazy-satisfying, this savory bread pudding combines all the classic breakfast sandwich ingredients—bacon, egg and cheese.

5. Country Ham Flapjacks with Maple Syrup

Instead of serving pancakes with a side of ham, mix chopped up ham into pancake batter for sweet-and-savory flapjacks.

6. Breakfast Banh Mi Sandwiches

This outstanding Vietnamese banh mi includes duck pâté and spicy pickles along with two unconventional accouterments: five-spice-flavored bacon and a fried egg.

7. Monte Cristo Strata

The classic, cheesy ham sandwich meets gooey bread pudding in this terrific dish.

8. BLT Fried Egg-and-Cheese Sandwich

This recipe combines three sandwiches into one—BLT, fried egg and grilled cheese.

