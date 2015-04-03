8 Hybrid Recipes to Reinvent Brunch

This week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips spotlights an amazing feat of brunch innovation: the bacon cinnamon roll. It’s a sweet-and-savory, crispy-gooey meeting of two classic brunch dishes. Here, eight more incredible hybrid brunch dishes.
1. Ham and Deviled Egg Breakfast Sandwiches
This irresistible breakfast is a cross between an egg salad sandwich and an Egg McMuffin.
2. Bacon-and-Egg Pizza
Transform pizza into a perfect brunch dish by topping it with crisp bacon, custardy scrambled eggs and two cheeses—Brie and mozzarella.
3. Almond-Butter-and-Jelly French Toast
This fluffy, nutty dish is a playful mash-up of French toast and PB&J.
4. Nook and Cranny-Breakfast Sandwich Bread Pudding
Hearty and crazy-satisfying, this savory bread pudding combines all the classic breakfast sandwich ingredients—bacon, egg and cheese.
5. Country Ham Flapjacks with Maple Syrup
Instead of serving pancakes with a side of ham, mix chopped up ham into pancake batter for sweet-and-savory flapjacks.
6. Breakfast Banh Mi Sandwiches
This outstanding Vietnamese banh mi includes duck pâté and spicy pickles along with two unconventional accouterments: five-spice-flavored bacon and a fried egg.
7. Monte Cristo Strata
The classic, cheesy ham sandwich meets gooey bread pudding in this terrific dish.
8. BLT Fried Egg-and-Cheese Sandwich
This recipe combines three sandwiches into one—BLT, fried egg and grilled cheese.
