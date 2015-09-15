8 Healthy Yogurt Desserts

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates how to make one of Gail Simmons’s favorite healthy desserts: frozen yogurt dots. They’re supereasy to make and fun to eat. But they’re not the only way to use yogurt in good-for-you desserts. Here, eight recipes to try.

F&W Editors
September 15, 2015

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates how to make one of Gail Simmons’s favorite healthy desserts: frozen yogurt dots. They’re supereasy to make and fun to eat. But they’re not the only way to use yogurt in good-for-you desserts. Here, eight recipes to try.

1. Yogurt Panna Cottas with Honey 
Thick and creamy Greek-style yogurt makes for a delicious base in these tangy, low-fat panna cottas.

RELATED: Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta with Honey-Glazed Apricots

2. Honeyed Yogurt and Blueberry Tart with Ginger Crust 
Melissa Rubel Jacobson mixes creamy yogurt with honey so it’s deliciously sweet and tangy, then she spreads it in a graham-cracker crust spiced with bits of crystallized ginger and tops it with plump blueberries.

3. Yogurt and Apricot Pie with Crunchy Granola Crust 
Healthy oats and almonds are incorporated here in an ingenious granola crust for this sweet-tart pie.

4. Yogurt Panna Cotta with Pineapple Granita 
This dessert is luxuriously creamy, yet still low in fat and calories.

5. Berry-Yogurt Pavlovas with Chamomile-Lavender Syrup 
Chamomile and lavender have calming properties. Here, the flowers are steeped in a syrup for antioxidant-rich berries.

6. Minted Melon with Vanilla Granita and Citrus Yogurt 
Michael Laiskonis likes the retro charm of melon balls: He marinates them in lime and ginger, and matches them with vanilla granita and a light, citrusy yogurt cream.

7. Lemony Frozen-Yogurt Terrine with Blueberries and Mango 
This stunning, make-ahead frozen treat, made with fat-free yogurt, fresh fruit and turbinado sugar, is delightfully creamy.

8. Red Currant Yogurt Soufflés 
These airy soufflés have a terrifically tangy flavor thanks to fresh red currants.

Related: More Yogurt Recipes
20 Healthy Fruit Desserts
28 Healthy Dessert Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up