8 Healthy Yogurt Desserts

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates how to make one of Gail Simmons’s favorite healthy desserts: frozen yogurt dots. They’re supereasy to make and fun to eat. But they’re not the only way to use yogurt in good-for-you desserts. Here, eight recipes to try.

1. Yogurt Panna Cottas with Honey

Thick and creamy Greek-style yogurt makes for a delicious base in these tangy, low-fat panna cottas.



2. Honeyed Yogurt and Blueberry Tart with Ginger Crust

Melissa Rubel Jacobson mixes creamy yogurt with honey so it’s deliciously sweet and tangy, then she spreads it in a graham-cracker crust spiced with bits of crystallized ginger and tops it with plump blueberries.

3. Yogurt and Apricot Pie with Crunchy Granola Crust

Healthy oats and almonds are incorporated here in an ingenious granola crust for this sweet-tart pie.

4. Yogurt Panna Cotta with Pineapple Granita

This dessert is luxuriously creamy, yet still low in fat and calories.

5. Berry-Yogurt Pavlovas with Chamomile-Lavender Syrup

Chamomile and lavender have calming properties. Here, the flowers are steeped in a syrup for antioxidant-rich berries.

6. Minted Melon with Vanilla Granita and Citrus Yogurt

Michael Laiskonis likes the retro charm of melon balls: He marinates them in lime and ginger, and matches them with vanilla granita and a light, citrusy yogurt cream.

7. Lemony Frozen-Yogurt Terrine with Blueberries and Mango

This stunning, make-ahead frozen treat, made with fat-free yogurt, fresh fruit and turbinado sugar, is delightfully creamy.

8. Red Currant Yogurt Soufflés

These airy soufflés have a terrifically tangy flavor thanks to fresh red currants.

