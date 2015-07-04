8 Great Alternative Burgers

Purists will insist that burgers must be made with beef but other types of patties can be equally tasty. Here, some especially delicious ones.

1. Pork Burgers

Inspired by a dumpling filling, these juicy pork burgers are loaded with ginger, lemongrass and fragrant herbs.

2. Lamb Burgers

Greek, North African, Indian and Middle Eastern flavors are terrific with lamb burgers. Try the patties with feta and green harissa (chile sauce) or a spicy yogurt sauce.

3. Chicken Burgers

The secret to a delicious chicken burger is to season it well and top it with a flavorful condiment, like this spicy peanut-coconut sauce.

4. Turkey Burgers

Same goes for turkey burgers, which are leaner (and thus, often drier) than their beef counterparts. Try them with Mexican-style seasoning, avocado and a chipotle salsa or with Gouda and horseradish mustard.

5. Sausage

Make a sausage-like patty by generously seasoning ground pork before grilling and topping with Gruyere, mustard and arugula.

6. Tuna Burgers

Thai-inspired flavors, like ginger, garlic, chiles, fish sauce, cilantro and basil are especially good in a tuna patty.

7. Salmon Burger

Green goddess dressing isn’t just great on iceberg lettuce. It’s also a genius topping for a salmon burger.

8. Veggie Burgers

Using a mix of vegetables, beans and grains, including some that are pureed and some left chunky, creates a multi-textured meatless burger. For a more “meaty” flavor, use black beans as the base.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

