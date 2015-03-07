8 Global Takes on Chicken Curry

Chicken curry isn’t a single dish but a category. Whether they’re made to be creamy or brothy; sweet or savory; fiery or mild, all chicken curries are fragrantly spiced. Here are eight takes from around the world.

1. Thai Green

British cookbook author Nigel Slater makes his own incredible curry paste, which makes his dish extra fragrant.

2. Chicken Kapitan

Australian chef Neil Perry created a simple version of this sweet-and-spicy Malaysian curry.

3. Tikka Masala-Inspired

Enriched with yogurt instead of heavy cream, this tikka-masala style chicken curry is a bit healthier than the original. For a more classic version, try this recipe.

4. Black Pepper Curry

This South Indian-style coconut curry gets its heat from the black pepper.

5. Massaman Curry

This Muslim-Thai curry is spiced with sweet five spice powder and simmered in a tomato-coconut broth.

6. Renang

After being marinated with a delicious lemongrass-curry paste, chicken thighs cooked in a fragrant coconut broth for this Malaysian dish. For a faster version, try using bottled red curry paste.

7. Simple Indian-style in the Slow Cooker

Chicken curry becomes a comfort food dish when made in the slow cooker with sweet madras curry powder, potatoes and cauliflower.

8. Caribbean-style

Bananas sweeten the curry sauce for this chicken while this West Indian curry gets its heat from pickled chiles.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

