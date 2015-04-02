8 Fluffy, Gooey Cinnamon Rolls for a Perfect Weekend Brunch

Crowd-pleasing and easy to make ahead of time, a big batch of sweet and sticky cinnamon rolls is perfect for a group brunch. And if you really want to impress your guests, you’ll upgrade those rolls with bacon. Find out how in this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips. Here, eight great recipes for fluffy cinnamon rolls and sticky buns.

1. Fluffy, Buttery Cinnamon Rolls

These incredible pull-apart rolls can be left plain or filled with pecans, walnuts or raisins.

2. Glazed Cinnamon Rolls with Pecan Swirls

Though they are time consuming, these rolls are worth the effort.

3. Pecan-Maple Sticky Rolls

These faux sticky buns are made using biscuit dough instead of a yeast dough. It’s a great shortcut.

4. Raspberry-Swirl Sweet Rolls

Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) raspberries are terrific in these soft, puffy yeast rolls.

5. Butterscotch Sticky Buns

A splash of Scotch gives the sweet-salty sauce a kick.

6. Cinnamon-Pecan Buns

The soft and sticky dough for these baking powder-boosted sweet buns gets its richness from pureed cottage cheese.

7. Pecan-Honey Buns

The honeyed glaze on these nutty breakfast rolls is luscious and soft when warm, then turns nicely chewy when cool.

8. Glazed Sweet Rolls

These soft, yeasty cinnamon rolls have terrifically crispy edges.

