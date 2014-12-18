8 Festive Red and Green Foods for the Ultimate Christmas Party

Don’t just decorate in red and green; cater your party in those iconic festive Christmas colors. Here, eight red and green party dishes for the ultimate Christmas bash.

Red

Negroni

The bittersweet drink is the perfect red cocktail. Plus, with just three ingredients, it’s easy to make in a flash.

Za’atar-Spiced Beet Dip with Goat Cheese and Hazelnuts

This luscious beet-and-goat-cheese spread is deliciously complex.

Cauliflower Fritters

Topping crispy fitters with a dollop of red-orange salmon caviar instantly transforms them into fun holiday hors d’oeuvres.

Roasted Tomatoes

Anchovies and capers give these marinated tomatoes terrific flavor. They’re delightful on thick pieces of grilled country bread.

Green

Pepino’s Revenge

This vibrant green tequila drink is made with muddled cucumber slices and basil leaves.

Ginger-Miso Sweet Pea Spread

This spread is made with pureed sweet peas, scallions, ginger and jalapeño. It’s seasoned with miso for delicious umami flavor.

Brussels Sprout, Pancetta and Parmesan Flatbreads

Thinly sliced brussels sprouts are an incredible topping for flatbread.

Crispy Kale with Lemon-Yogurt Dip

Roasting kale with extra-virgin olive oil and garlic makes for super-tasty, healthy chips.

