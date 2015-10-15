8 Fast, Easy and Crazy-Good Sausage Pasta Recipes

Pre-seasoned and easy to prepare, sausage is the key to many quick and delicious weeknight dinners. One of our favorite ways to use it? In pasta. Here, eight sausage pastas for your next super-fast supper.

1. Pasta with Sausage, Basil and Mustard

In matching spicy sausage with a creamy mustard sauce and fragrant basil, British cookbook author Nigel Slater created a quick pasta supper with warm, mildly spicy flavors, perfect for a cool fall or winter evening.

2. Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Sausage and Peppers

This updated classic can be made with either mild or hot Italian sausage.

3. Baked Penne with Sausage and Creamy Ricotta

This hearty pasta dish is studded with chunks of Italian sausage and mixed with a quick garlic-infused tomato sauce. It's then topped with dollops of fresh ricotta and a sprinkling of both mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano, which form a cheesy layer as the pasta bakes.

4. Farfalle with Spicy Sausage and Butternut Squash

This is a perfect fall pasta.

5. Orecchiette with Sausage and Chicory

Chicory gives this slightly spicy sausage pasta a terrifically bitter edge.



6. Gemelli with Sweet Sausage and Spinach

Instead of tomato sauce, this pasta is made with fresh, bursting grape tomatoes.

7. Fettuccine with Spicy Sausage and Cabbage Ribbons

This pasta is Mario Batali’s ode to his friend Jimmy Fallon’s Irish heritage; it combines blanched cabbage strips with crumbled sausage.

8. Bucatini with Sausage and Peas

Bucatini is a large, tubular pasta (think spaghetti with a hole in the middle). It's great with thick sauces, such as this tomato-based one that chef Joe Sponzo enhances with peas from his garden and wild boar sausage from his local butcher.

