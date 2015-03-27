8 Excellent Avocado-Centric Recipes From F&W Best New Chefs

F&W Best New Chefs aren’t immune to the allure of creamy, silky, delicious avocados. Here, their most avocado-packed recipes.

1. Avocado-Green Pea Salsa

This unusual, colorful salsa from F&W BNC 2013 Jose Enrique combines green peas and creamy diced avocado with a hit of lime. Try it on arroz con pollo.

2. Shrimp and Avocado Salad

Traci Des Jardins (an F&W BNC 1995) created this refreshing salad to showcase one of her favorite Latin ingredients, the avocado.

3. Crab-and-Avocado Toasts

F&W BNC 2008 Gerard Craft makes a super-simple starter by tossing sweet crabmeat with fresh mint and lime juice, then spooning it over mashed avocado on toast.

4. Beet, Avocado and Arugula Salad

This salad from F&W BNC 1993 Nancy Oakes is both hearty and light, combining big flavors (beets, arugula, goat cheese) in a bracing lemon dressing.

5. Chilled Cucumber-Avocado Soup with Spicy Glazed Shrimp

Avocado makes this refreshing soup from F&W BNC 2006 Douglas Keane exceptionally creamy.

6. Smoked-Trout Salad with Avocado and Grapefruit

When presenting their lemony smoked-fish salad, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo (both F&W BNC class of 2009) spread out the colorful ingredients on plates.

7. Grilled Mackerel with Lardo, Avocado and Jalapeño on Toast

Thin slices of lardo (Italian cured back fat) are the key to this luscious dish from F&W BNCs 2012 Erik Anderson and Josh Habiger.

8. Chile-Lime Crab Salad with Tomato and Avocado

The mix of fresh crab, avocado and juicy heirloom tomatoes is a classic combination in F&W BNC 2008 Sue Zemanick’s vibrant salad.

